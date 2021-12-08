Gabrielle Brooks and James Graham to announce 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominees

The presenters for tomorrow's 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards nominations announcement have been revealed.

Gabrielle Brooks, star of Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, and multi-award-winning playwright James Graham, whose new play Best of Enemies is currently in previews at the Young Vic, will be unveiling this year's shortlist on stage at The Other Palace.

The nominations will be streamed via Facebook and YouTube at 2pm GMT – alternatively readers can tune in via the WOS website where we'll host the announcement.

Now in their 22nd year, the WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards decided by the theatregoers themselves. You can buy tickets below.

Voting will open after the shortlist is revealed, closing on Friday 21 January 2022, with the winners being announced at the awards ceremony on Sunday 27 February 2022.

Taking place at the customary home of the Prince of Wales Theatre, the star-studded evening will see thrilling performances from shows in the West End and beyond, while winners for each category will be revealed in front of a West End audience.

This time around the Awards will be co-produced with Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director of the Turbine Theatre and The Other Palace, as well as Sita McIntosh, who is returning to work alongside WOS to make sure the evening is delivered in style.