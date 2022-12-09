Further casting revealed for Wicked movies

Hot on the heels of Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum's confirmations earlier this week, even more casting for Wicked has been revealed!

LA-based Marissa Bode (No Roles Written, Little Shop of Horrors) will take on the role of Elphaba's sister Nessarose, with SNL break-out star Bowen Yang as Shiz University classmate Pfannee and UK-based performer Bronwyn James (The Dig) as student ShenShen.

Also joining the cast are Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) as Miss Coddle, UK stage star Aaron Teoh (But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical) as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael (Snow White) as Nikidik.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West.

2023 will also mark the 20th anniversary of the original Broadway production, while the show is currently in its 17th year in the West End, where it has been seen by 11 million people.

Universal Pictures plans to release the two-part film on Christmas 2024 and 2025. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

A UK tour will also launch in late 2023, so it'll probably be quicker to see it on stage than in cinemas!