Michelle Yeoh joins cast of Wicked movies

Film star Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once, Crazy Rich Asians) has joined the cast of Jon M Chu's film adaptation of Wicked. Yeoh will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University.

As previously announced, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star as Galinda and Elphaba, respectively, with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Ethan Slater as Boq.

The 18-year-old musical is based on Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel of the same name, which retells the story of The Wizard of Oz from the perspective of the so-called "Wicked" Witch of the West. Universal Pictures plans to release the two-part film on Christmas 2024 and 2025. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

Wicked is running in the West End and will also embark on your in 2023.