Full The Rhythmics casting and rehearsal images released

Complete casting and rehearsal images have been revealed for The Rhythmics.

The new musical follows a group of male rhythmic gymnasts who take on the world, and has already been released as a concept album on streaming platforms.

Joining the previously revealed Noel Sullivan, Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos, Ken Christiansen, Kinny Gardner, Rebecca Hayes, Andrew Patrick-Walker, Joshua Steel and Phil Snowden will be Kirby Hughes as Sue.

The piece has book and lyrics by P Burton-Morgan, and music and lyrics from Stiles + Drewe award winner Ben Glasstone.

The Rhythmics features choreography by Mark Smith, with Ellie Verkerk as musical supervisor, Erika Gundesen as musical director, James Nicholson as sound designer, Francine Huin-Wah as costume designer, Jane Deitch as casting director, and Will Reynolds as set and lighting designer.

It plays from 2 December to 8 January 2022.

The company

The company

The company

The company

The company

Noel Sullivan and the cast

