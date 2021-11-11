Full The Rhythmics casting and rehearsal images released
The show is playing from early next month
Complete casting and rehearsal images have been revealed for The Rhythmics.
The new musical follows a group of male rhythmic gymnasts who take on the world, and has already been released as a concept album on streaming platforms.
Joining the previously revealed Noel Sullivan, Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos, Ken Christiansen, Kinny Gardner, Rebecca Hayes, Andrew Patrick-Walker, Joshua Steel and Phil Snowden will be Kirby Hughes as Sue.
The piece has book and lyrics by P Burton-Morgan, and music and lyrics from Stiles + Drewe award winner Ben Glasstone.
The Rhythmics features choreography by Mark Smith, with Ellie Verkerk as musical supervisor, Erika Gundesen as musical director, James Nicholson as sound designer, Francine Huin-Wah as costume designer, Jane Deitch as casting director, and Will Reynolds as set and lighting designer.
It plays from 2 December to 8 January 2022.