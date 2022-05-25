Full London cast for Sister Act announced

The full company for Sister Act in London has been revealed by the show on social media as rehearsals begin.

Appearing will be Beverley Knight (Deloris Van Cartier), Jennifer Saunders (Mother Superior), Clive Rowe (Eddie Souther), Lizzie Bea (Sister Mary Robert), Keala Settle (Sister Mary Patrick) and Lesley Joseph (Mary Lazarus). Sandra Marvin is set to lead the tour as Deloris Van Cartier.

The cast also includes Jeremy Secomb (Curtis Jackson), Graham McDuff (Monsignor O'Hara), Tricia Deighton (Sister Mary Theresa), Lori Haley Fox (Sister Mary Martin of Tours), Tom Hopcroft (Joey), Bradley Judge (TJ), Tanya Edwards (Tina), Catherine Millsom (Nun/Ensemble), Anne Smith (Nun/Ensemble), Emma Ralston (Nun/Ensemble), Jermaine Woods (Ensemble), Michael Ward (Swing and Dance Captain) and Caroline Bateson (Swing).

Joining them are Damian Buhagiar (Pablo), Gabrielle Davina Smith (Michelle), Castell Parker (Clemont), Tanisha Butterfield (Nun/Ensemble), Jamie Jonathan and Marina Tavolieri (off-stage swings).

Sister Act the Musical features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. It is adapted from the iconic film of the same name.

Sister Act has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, set and costume design by Morgan Large, wig, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, associate direction by Victoria Gimby, associate choreography by Michael Ward, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall, prop supervision by Lizzie Frankl, musical direction by Jae Alexander and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt. Wardrobe supervisors are Jennie Falconer, Louise Nipper and Bristol Costume Services.

The show runs in London from 19 July to 28 August at the Eventim Apollo, ahead of a tour from later this year.