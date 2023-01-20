Full cast joining Giovanna Fletcher and George Rainsford in Wish You Were Dead tour revealed

Complete casting has been revealed for the upcoming tour of Wish You Were Dead, based on Peter James' hit novel.

Joining the previously announced lead cast George Rainsford (Casualty) as detective Roy Grace, alongside Giovanna Fletcher (2:22 A Ghost Story) as Cleo Morey and Clive Mantle (Game of Thrones), who will star as Curtis.

The full cast features Rebecca McKinnis, Callum Sheridan-Lee, Alex Stedman and Gemma Stroyan and Leon Stewart, who will return to the role of DS Glenn Branson. The understudies are Lizzie Grace, Jayda Kariuki and Christopher Killik.

The show follows Grace and partner Cleo as they embark on a holiday – only for it to become a bit of a hellish time. Jonathan O'Boyle is directing, with an adaptation by Shaun McKenna, design by Michael Holt, lighting by Jason Taylor and sound by Max Pappenheim.

The tour will open on 16 February with Fletcher set to appear through to 29 April 2022. Select dates are on sale below.