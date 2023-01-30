Full cast announced for Annie Get Your Gun concert at The London Palladium

The full company has been revealed for the upcoming concert staging of Annie Get Your Gun at The London Palladium.

Irving Berlin's classic tells the fictionalised tale of the real-life sharp-shooter Annie Oakley who falls for a star marksman. It includes numbers such as "There's No Business Like Show Business" and "Anything You Can Do".

This new event, produced by Cuffe and Taylor and Lambert Jackson, marks the first time the show has ever been seen in concert in the UK.

WhatsOnStage Award-winner Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Wicked, We Will Rock You) will star as the legendary sharpshooter in the concert production on Friday 7 April. Joining her will be Julian Ovenden (South Pacific, Bridgerton) as Frank Butler.

Revealed today in the cast are Matt Henry (The Drifters Girl) as Buffalo Bill, alongside Nicholas McLean (Wicked) as Charlie Davenport, Olivia Moore (Grease) as Winnie Tate, Charlotte Riby (Carousel) as Dolly Tate, and Jay Rincon (Miracle On 34th Street) as Tommy Keeler.

The creative team for the show is to be revealed.

Tickets for the concert are on sale below.