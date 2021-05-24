Fuel announces live productions and digital plans for 2021

Fuel Theatre has announced its programme for 2021, which will comprise both live and digital work.

Four new live projects will premiere across the UK.

Peaceophobia is a new immersive theatrical experience that will be performed in a car park in Bradford in September and then at the Contact in Manchester. Written by Zia Ahmed and co-created with Common Wealth, the production "is an unapologetic response to rising Islamophobia around the world."

Fly The Flag continues with dance artist Oona Doherty's new work created with young people in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in response to Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the right to freedom of opinion and expression. Fuel will produce the work with Belfast International Arts Festival and The MAC, Eden Court Highlands and Dancebase, Sadler's Wells, and Wales Millennium Centre.

The Body Remembers is a solo performance that uses movement, projection and a series of audio testimonies created and performed by Heather Agyepong, co-created by Imogen Knight (movement) and Gail Babb (dramaturgy). It will be performed indoors for socially distanced audiences, with tour dates to be announced.

And The Midnight Run is a "walking, arts-filled, night-time cultural journey through urban spaces". Established by Inua Ellams in 2005, there have been 42 events nationally and internationally. This year it will appear in Coventry and London, with dates to be announced soon.

Fuel Digital will also launch this year, offering a combination of streamed performances and other resources. Highlights include Inua Ellams' An Evening with an Immigrant; a selection of podcasts, including a series exploring different parts of the body; and the return of Touching the Void, which will run for one week only this week, broadcast live from Bristol Old Vic (from 26 May).

Fuel Director Kate McGrath said: "Fuel is committed to supporting extraordinary live performance makers who open our eyes to new perspectives and awaken our empathy for each other. In the coming months, we're incredibly proud to be producing the work of these artists, working in collaboration with young people, communities, human rights charities, venues and festivals."