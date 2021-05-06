Raft of new work announced in London's Fringe Futures Festival, set to run from later this month

The Fringe Futures Festival has officially gone on sale, marking a major collaboration between Off-West End venues Pleasance and VAULT Creative Arts which kicks off later this month.

Running from 24 May to 25 June, the festival will feature over 50 pieces from the worlds of theatre, drag, stand-up and more, from day-time shows and late-night entertainment, presented to socially distanced audiences.

Each week is curated by a different artist or collective, including Nouveau Riche, Paula Varjack, Spes Like Us and Burnt Lemon Theatre.

Stand-up material will come from the likes of Sarah Keyworth, Olga Koch and Heidi Regan, while new plays include Jasmine Kahlia's 5 WAYS 2 RUN / DIOSA CALLEJERA, a collage-style exploration of identity, as well as Chantelle Dusette's autobiographical Dolly. Katie Arnstein's Armbands (exploring sisterhood), Pip Williams' Felt ("Muppets do Waiting for Godot") and Hot Cousin's TOXIC CRAZY LUCKY STRONGER (a party at the end of the world) also feature.

The shows will be spread across spaces in both Islington (at the Pleasance Theatre) and Waterloo (near to the Vaults). The Pleasance also has a major season of shows running this summer including a condensed version of Gilbert and Sullivan's works, Godot is a Woman and comedy from the likes of Joel Dommett, Rob Beckett, Bridget Christie, Joe Thomas, Sindhu Vee and Phil Wang.