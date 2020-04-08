Free online showcase for 2020 drama school graduates announced

A new free scheme to allow 2020 drama school graduates to showcase their work online has been announced.

Called "Showcase 2020", the scheme allows those who have had showcases cancelled and schools closed to put themselves in front of agents, casting directors and industry professional for free.

The online initiative lists graduates by school and course, and from there each performer is able to list their name, headshot, Spotlight link and a showcase video.

The scheme has been set up by Olivia Beardsley and Isaac Stanmore, and graduates can get in touch via the website at showcase2020.co.uk.