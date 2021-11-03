Former West End venue acquired with plans for 'cultural use'

Exciting plans are afoot for the Saville Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue!

Currently home to an Odeon cinema and containing a famous 40m frieze designed by sculptor Gilbert Bayes, the Saville has been acquired by Yoo Capital. It was first opened in 1931, and from the 1960s the Beatles' manager Brian Epstein leased the theatre and used it to host live performances by the Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, The Who and Jimi Hendrix.

While plans for the future of the venue are to be set in stone (but hopefully will involve live performance in some form), John Hitchcox, Yoo Chairman, said today: "The last two years have hit the arts and entertainment industries particularly hard, and we are delighted to be investing in The Saville and in the arts once again."

Lloyd Lee, Yoo capital managing partner added: "We are excited to acquire one of London's true hidden gems. The Saville has been a very special home of live theatre and entertainment for 90 years. On behalf of the firm and our investors, we consider ourselves privileged to be able to commit our resources to secure its long-term future. We look forward to working with existing stakeholders, the community, arts groups and the London Borough of Camden on our proposals for investment."

Yoo Capital is also overseeing the £1.3 billion redevelopment of the iconic 135-year old Olympia exhibition centre, including the brand-new fancy Olympia Theatre.