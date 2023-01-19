For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy to transfer to the West End

The Royal Court, Nouveau Riche and New Diorama smash-hit play For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy will transfer to the West End.

Running at the Apollo Theatre, the piece is inspired by Ntozake Shange's seminal work For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf, and follows six men who contemplate their existence and mortalty. Originally conceived by Ryan Calais Cameron in the wake of the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2013, it has been developed over the course of the last decade.

Set to appear in the West End run (and making their West End debuts) will be Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence, all of whom won a Stage Debut Award last autumn for their work.

Cameron said today: "A West End transfer of For Black Boys, will be a momentous occasion for my community and those who have taken the show into their hearts. We really hope this show will drastically change the commercial theatre landscape by ensuring theatre is for everyone and reflects our society; we could not have gotten this far without the immense support of our advocates and audiences."

Venue owner Nica Burns said: "For Black Boys is an utterly original, compelling and illuminating play, beautifully written by the outstanding talent that is Ryan Calais Cameron and performed by an exciting cast who collectively won the best performance category in The Stage Debut Awards.

"Whilst dealing with important and serious issues the play is also funny, joyful and exuberant. This is a terrific evening for both new audiences and regular playgoers and is a fantastic must-see addition to the landscape of the West End. We are very proud to be presenting it at the Apollo Theatre."

The show runs at the Apollo from 25 March to 7 May. Set and costume design is by Anna Reid, lighting design by Rory Beaton, additional music and sound design by Nicola T Chang, movement direction by Theophilus O Bailey and musical direction by John Pfumojena. Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu directed the show's original run at New Diorama Theatre.