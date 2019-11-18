Footballers' Wives musical announces workshop starring Wendi Peters, Alice Fearn, Emma Hatton and more

A new Footballers Wives musical is in development, it has been announced.

The ITV series, which ran from 2002 to 2006, will be transformed into a stage show with a cast assembled for a showcase this month.

The end goal for the show is a full production featuring 23 original songs. It has book by Maureen Chadwick, co-creator of the original TV series and music and lyrics by Kath Gotts (Bad Girls - The Musical). It follows a series of footballers and their spouses as they tackle infidelity, outrage and scandal.

The showcase performance will take place on 22 November, starring Simon Bailey (Jason), Natasha J Barnes (Donna), Norman Bowman (Frank), Liam Doyle (Kyle), Alice Fearn (Tanya), Emma Hatton (Chardonnay), Emmanuel Kojo (Ian), Wendi Peters (Nurse Dunkley) and Dean John Wilson (Salvo).

The piece has musical direction by Gemma Hawkins, with musical associate Tom Kelly and casting by Harry Blumenau.

A short extract from the show was previewed at BEAM2018.