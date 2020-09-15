Trailer for Florian Zeller's The Father film starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman released

The first trailer for film adaptation of The Father has been released.

The tragi-comic piece is about a man experiencing dementia, and is part of Florian Zeller's trilogy of plays about family (alongside The Mother and The Son). Hopkins will play the titular father, Andre, while Colman will play his daughter Anne.

Zeller himself has directed the piece (in what will be his directorial debut) with Christopher Hampton adapting the screenplay. Also appearing are Mark Gatiss, Rufus Sewell, Imogen Poots, Olivia Williams and more. Williams and Coleman previously appeared together in Mosquitoes at the National.

First running in France in 2012, the English adaptation of Zeller's play first premiered at the Ustinov Studio in 2014, with the role of the father played by Kenneth Cranham. The show went on to transfer to the West End, where it was nominated for an Olivier Award and Cranham won the award for Best Actor in a Play.

It later had its American premiere in 2016, where it was nominated for Best New Play and star Frank Langella won the Tony Award for Best Actor.

A cinema release date is to be announced.