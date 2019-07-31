New edition of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag script to be released for West End run

A new edition of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's award-winning play Fleabag will be released to coincide with the show's West End run.

The new book will feature the original playscript, never-before-seen colour photos and exclusive bonus content by Waller-Bridge, director Vicky Jones and key members of the creative team, as well as an introduction by comedian Deborah Frances-White.

The show, which originally previewed at Soho Theatre in 2013, before heading to the Edinburgh Fringe, will run for a limited season at Wyndham's Theatre from 20 August to 14 September.

The book will be released on 29 August. It was recently announced that the show would be broadcast live in cinemas on 12 September, and will run a daily ticket lottery.

Fleabag was adapted into a BBC Three TV series, winning Waller-Bridge a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. The second season of the show aired earlier this year, with Andrew Scott co-starring with Waller-Bridge. It was recently nominated for 11 Emmys.