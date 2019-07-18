Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag in the West End to be broadcast live in cinemas and run show lottery

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, which returns to the West End next month, will be broadcast live in cinemas worldwide, it has been revealed.

The show, which originally previewed at Soho Theatre in 2013, before heading to the Edinburgh Fringe, will run for a limited season at Wyndham's Theatre from 20 August to 14 September. Fleabag, which is directed by Vicky Jones, has played at various theatres since it first premiered, with an off-Broadway run starring Waller-Bridge.

NT Live will oversee a worldwide broadcast on 12 September with cinemas across the UK and the globe screening the piece live. A list of participating venues can be found on the NT Live website.

There will also be 50 tickets available for every West End performance at £15 through an online lottery, and a number of £10 standing tickets will be available at the box office every day.

The play was adapted into a BBC Three TV series, winning Waller-Bridge a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. The second season of the show aired earlier this year, with Andrew Scott co-starring with Waller-Bridge. It was recently nominated for 11 Emmys.

Fleabag has designs from Holly Pigott, lighting from Elliot Griggs and sound from Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Following the success of her TV series Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is due to write for the new James Bond movie.