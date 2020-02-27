Five excellent reasons to see The Claim at Shoreditch Town Hall

Returning after successful runs at 2019's Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Roundabout Paines Plough, The Claim is Tim Cowbury's comically absurd and quietly shattering journey into the heart of our tolerant and fair society...

We asked Shoreditch Town Hall to give us five reasons to be excited about this bold and imaginative response to the stories of those seeking refuge in the UK, directed by Mark Maughan.







© John Hunter





1. The subject matter has never been more relevant

The Claim is about a UK asylum seeker caught up in an absurd cycle of Home Office bureaucracy. Immigration and refugees are heavily discussed in the media today, and this show reveals to us what it's like to be involved in this system – especially as it is based on true stories of real asylum seekers.

Why not take a look at the trailer to get a taste of what to expect...









2. See it in this fascinating performance space

As one of the grandest former civic buildings in London, Shoreditch Town Hall has seen its fair share of history. The Council Chamber, where performances of The Claim are taking place, was one of the original spaces built when the venue first opened over 150 years ago, and is also where local government used to meet. Interestingly, the inquest into the murder of Mary Kelly, the last victim of Jack The Ripper, took place in the very same room.







© John Hunter





3. The show was featured in the British Council Showcase at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

In 2019, The Claim was featured in the British Council Edinburgh Showcase! This programme was curated by a panel of British Council theatre and dance specialists, Arts Council partners and international producers.







© John Hunter





4. The previous run at Shoreditch Town Hall sold out

The show originally played at Shoreditch Town Hall in 2018 for a sell-out two week run and to rave reviews – so you should really snap up your tickets as soon as you can! Original cast included Ncuti Gatwa before he went on to star in the hit Netflix show Sex Education.







© John Hunter





5. There's loads of extra activity surrounding the show!

There is a lot happening in the building – and it's all completely free of charge, including a post-show panel discussion on Thursday 27 February, and the installation 'I Am Just My Words'. There are also two workshops: one with Tim Cowbury, writer of The Claim, and another with organisations that offer emotional and practical support to people affected by the issues in the show.