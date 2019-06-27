Five Breton-striped reasons you need to see Jean-Paul Gaultier: Fashion Freak Show

We asked Southbank Centre to give us five reasons to be excited about Jean-Paul Gaultier: Fashion Freak Show, which takes over Queen Elizabeth Hall from 23 July until 2 August.

In a UK premiere, the enfant terrible of fashion brings an extravagant snapshot of his remarkable life to London's Southbank Centre. Strap yourselves in to your best conical buster – it's going to be a wild ride.









1. It's very Jean-Paul

Eccentric, scandalous, provocative, exuberant, funny; the legendary fashion designer is all of these things and so, inevitably, is Fashion Freak Show. Taking an outrageous yet tender look at our times, Gaultier's new creation – part revue, part catwalk show, part full-on party – invites us into a world filled with excess poetry and magic.







2. It's fresh from pulling in Parisians

The show comes to London direct from an extended run at Paris' Folies Bergère, which began in October last year. It proved hugely popular with audiences in the French capital; Le Monde described it as 'chic and joyful', whilst ELLE boldly stated that 'you absolutely must see Jean-Paul Gaultier's show'. Who are we to argue?







3. Gawp at the incredible costumes

Fashion Freak Show features over 200 original catwalk creations from the mind of Gaultier, charting his life through his iconic designs. From fantastical creatures and luxurious lingerie to banana belts and, of course, the iconic conical bustier, it's all here.







4. The music will get you moving

From disco to funk, pop to rock and new wave to punk, the Fashion Freak Show is an explosive playlist of hits that have inspired Gaultier throughout his life. No Eurotrash here, instead expect classic tracks from Nile Rodgers, Mylène Farmer, Kylie Minogue and, of course, Madonna.







5. It's a truly unique night out

Raucous, fun, risque! Unless you are Jean-Paul Gaultier himself, this show is different to anything you've seen or experienced before. Bringing together catwalk and cabaret, circus and sass, music and madness, this is a riot of an event that's not to be missed.