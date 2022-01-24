Fisherman's Friends musical – first footage released

Have a first look at the Fisherman's Friends musical – which will embark on its first UK and Ireland tour from September!

Playing from 1 September at Theatre Royal Plymouth, the piece is based on the group of Cornish fishermen who took shanties from their local hall to the Glastonbury stage. After Plymouth, the show will visit Birmingham, Cheltenham, Salford, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Dublin, Cardiff, Bath and Leeds, with dates into 2023 to be revealed.

The band said: "Well not only did they make a film that we are not in, now there is a musical which we are not in as they dint think we were handsome enough to play ourselves! BUT we are thrilled that our musical is going on tour next year. We've seen it and it's bloody fantastic and the music will blow you away. You're all going to have a brilliant time."

The tour is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington, with choreography by Matt Cole, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by David White, sound design by Dan Samson, lighting design by Johanna Town and casting by Jim Arnold.

Cast for the tour is to be announced.