First look: Watch the trailer for Samuel Bailey's Shook ahead of recorded show's release

WhatsOnStage has a first look at the new trailer for the captured recording of Samuel Bailey's Papatango Prize-winning Shook.

The film will feature the show's original cast, composed of Josef Davies (Jonjo), Josh Finan (Cain), Andrea Hall (Grace) and Ivan Oyik (Riyad), with the original set/costume designer Jasmine Swan and sound designer Richard Hammarton returning.

The company's artistic director George Turvey will direct the piece alongside multi-Emmy-nominated director James Bobin (Flight of the Conchords). It will be released next month.

Bailey's play follows a group of young men in a young offenders institute. WhatsOnStage's Daniella Harrison gave the show four stars when it originally debuted, saying "laugh-out-loud funny and brutally honest, catching you off-guard with touching moments when you least expect it". It was nominated for seven Off-West End Awards.

It will be available online from 5 to 28 February 2021.