First look: Restored Trafalgar Theatre prepares to open its doors

First look images have been revealed for the Trafalgar Theatre, set to be unveiled to the public next month.

Formerly Trafalgar Studios, the refurbished space will return with the West End reopening of Jersey Boys from next month.

Trafalgar Theatre

© Trafalgar Entertainment

The restoration has brought the space back to its original '30s design, with features revealed which have not been seen for over 90 years.

Trafalgar Theatre

© Trafalgar Entertainment

The 630-seat auditorium has brand new specially designed comfortable seats, as well as new bars and more ladies toilets.

Venue co-owner Howard Panter said: Underneath the shell of the Trafalgar Studios, there was a remarkable art deco building, and through the painstaking restoration work we have completed alongside all the relevant historical partners, we have a beautiful genuinely unique theatre fit for 21st century audiences to come and enjoy Jersey Boys and many more shows to come. The theatre is complete and ready, the set is built, the cast are signed and we now just long to be allowed to let the audience return and enjoy being back in the theatre from July 28th."

Watch a video preview here:





Trafalgar Theatre

© Trafalgar Entertainment

Co-owner rosemary Squire added: "Trafalgar Theatre, in its many guises, has always been a culturally important building, whether serving as a television studio, a museum or a theatre. We are proud to be the custodians of the theatre at this time and feel honoured to have overseen this restoration project during our tenure. We're also in a really unique location surrounded by some of London's major landmarks – Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Downing Street, Buckingham Palace – and that really sets it apart from other London theatres.

"The restoration carried out by Foster Wilson Size is a great reset for the theatre and a new beginning for everyone. By returning the theatre to its former glory we are honouring its history as we continue to share stories on its stage."