First look: Rags the Musical cast in the London transfer

Production images have been released for Rags the Musical, which has transferred to London's Park Theatre from the Hope Mill Theatre and is running until 8 February.

Carolyn Maitland, Dave Willetts and Sam Attwater star as Rebecca, Avram and Bronfman in the revival that first premiered in 1986 in New York. The show has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), a revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

Rags the Musical also features Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent and Natasha Karp.

The show tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca who travels with her son David to America, where she's faced with the difficult decision of either adopting a new identity or staying true to her roots.

The revival, which opened in Manchester in March 2019, is directed by Bronagh Lagan with musical direction by Joe Bunker, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

