First look photos released for Life of Pi in the West End

New production shots have been released for the West End premiere of Life of Pi.

Based on Yann Martel's much-loved novel and adapted for the stage by Lolita Chakrabarti, the play follows a boy who goes on a magical journey after being stranded on a boat with a ferocious tiger.

The cast is led by Hiran Abeysekera in the central role of Pi, alongside Mina Anwar as Ma, Nicholas Khan as Father, Payal Mistry as Rani, Tom Espiner as Father Martin and Commmander Grant-Jones, Raj Ghatak as Mamaji and Pandit-Ji, Syreeta Kumar as Mrs Biology Kumar and Zaida Khan, David K S Tse as Mr Okamoto, Kirsten Foster as Lulu Chen, Habib Nasib Nader as Cook and Voice of Tiger.

They are joined by Fred Davis (Tiger Head), Daisy Franks (Tiger Heart), Romina Hytten (Tiger Heart), Tom Larkin (Tiger Head), Scarlet Wilderink (Tiger Heart), and Tom Stacy (Tiger Hind). Nuwan Hugh Perera is Pi alternate, and the understudies are Alex Chang and Deeivya Meir.

The production is directed by Max Webster, with the creative team also featuring set and costume designer Tim Hatley, puppet and movement director Finn Caldwell, puppet designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, video designer Andrzej Goulding, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer Andrew T Mackay, dramaturgist Jack Bradley, casting director Polly Jerrold, associate director Hannah Banister, associate set designer Ross Edwards, costume supervisor Sabrina Cuniberto and props supervisor Ryan O'Connor.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning stage adaptation began performances at the Wyndham's Theatre on 15 November.

Romina Hytten (Goat) and Tom Larkin (Tiger Head)

© Johan Persson

Tom Larkin (Tiger Head) and Hiran Abeysekera (Pi)

© Johan Persson

Habib Nasib Nader (Cook), Tom Larkin (Tiger Head) and Scarlet Wilderink (Tiger Heart)

© Johan Persson

Hiran Abeysekera (Pi) and the company of Life of Pi

© Johan Persson

Hiran Abeysekera (Pi) and the company of Life of Pi

© Johan Persson

Hiran Abeysekera (Pi)

© Johan Persson

Hiran Abeysekera (Pi) and Tom Larkin (Puppeteer)

© Johan Persson

Hiran Abeysekera (Pi), Tom Larkin (Tiger Head) and Nicholas Khan (Pi's Father)

© Johan Persson

Hiran Abeysekera (Pi) and the company of Life of Pi

© Johan Persson

Hiran Abeysekera (Pi) with Scarlet Wilderink and Tom Stacy (Orange Juice) and Fred Davis (Hyena Head)

© Johan Persson

Hiran Abeysekera (Pi) and the company of Life of Pi

© Johan Persson

Hiran Abeysekera (Pi) and the company of Life of Pi

© Johan Persson

Kirsten Foster (Lulu Chen), Hiran Abeysekera (Pi) and David K.S. Tse (Mr Okaoto)

© Johan Persson

The company of Life of Pi

© Johan Persson

The company of Life of Pi

© Johan Persson