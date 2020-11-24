First listen: Luke Bayer performs number from Fiver musical ahead of live-stream

Have a first listen to Luke Bayer singing a tune from Fiver ahead of its live-stream return at the end of the week.

The piece, which initially ran last year, will be available for virtual viewers on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 November with a matinee on the Saturday.

The piece is directed by Alex James Ellison and Tom Lees with set design by Justin Williams and stage management by Jack Evans. The show follows a single five pound note that bounces between different individuals. It was nominated for Best Off-West End Production at the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards.

The cast will be made up of Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Aoife Clesham (Peter Pan), Dan Buckley (Ferris), Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Ellison (The Secret Garden).

Watch the performance below: