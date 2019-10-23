Evita to transfer to the Barbican Theatre in 2020

Following its success at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre this summer, Evita will transfer to the Barbican Theatre in 2020.

The musical, reinvented by director Jamie Lloyd, was seen by over 75,000 people in Regent's Park earlier this year and became the theatre's highest grossing production ever.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical originally premiered in the West End in 1978 and features such songs as "Don't Cry For Me Argentina", "Oh! What A Circus", "Another Suitcase in Another Hall" and "You Must Love Me", which won an Academy Award when performed by Madonna in the 1996 film.

Lloyd will direct the transfer and be joined by the full creative team from the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production – design by Soutra Gilmour, choreography by Fabian Aloise, musical supervision by Alan Williams, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Nick Lidster, fight direction by Kate Waters and casting by Will Burton. Casting information will be announced in due course.

Evita will run from 27 June to 22 August.