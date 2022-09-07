Everybody's Talking About Jamie: Teen Edition made available for licensing to amateur school groups

The much-loved British musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie is now available for amateur school and youth group productions in the UK and Ireland.

The "Teen Edition" can be licensed via Concord Theatricals, whose representative Steven Greenhalgh commented: "Concord Theatricals is delighted to be launching this very special Teen Edition of Everybody's Talking About Jamie for the schools market. Jamie New's quest to attend prom in a dress is packed with important messages about identity, discovery, and acceptance. We are proud to play our part in helping young people to feel creative and confident – whether on stage, behind-the-scenes or in the audience."

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical, which features book and lyrics by Tom MacRae and music by Dan Gillespie Sells, stemmed from an idea by Jonathan Butterell, the show's original director, inspired by the BBC documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

It first debuted at Sheffield Theatres in 2017, before transferring to London's West End and being broadcast to cinemas around the world. It has since been staged in South Korea, Japan and the USA. A film adaptation, starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire and Richard E Grant, was also released in 2021 via Amazon Prime.

MacRae, Gillespie Sells and Butterell released the following joint statement: "It is so wonderful that Everybody's Talking About Jamie: Teen Edition will be coming to a school near you soon! This is a story about a young person taking their place in the world and doing that with courage and despite fear. It's a story of community and friendship, and a celebration of each and everyone's uniqueness in all its messiness and fabulousness. We can't think of a better place to explore this story than in a school setting and we are so excited to hear of future ‘Teen Jamies' coming to life."

A new UK tour launches at The Lowry in Salford next September and you can read more details here.