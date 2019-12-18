Evelyn Hoskins to star in Waitress with Marisha Wallace returning

Evelyn Hoskins will join the cast of Waitress as Dawn in the new year, it has been revealed.

Hoskins (Carrie, Assassins) will take over the role from Hannah Tointon from 27 January, appearing alongside Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel in the musical.

It has also been announced that Marisha Wallace will re-join the production from 6 January to play the role of Becky. Monique Ashe-Palmer will also join in the ensemble from 9 January, taking on the role from Cindy Belliot.

Waitress, which was recently nominated for seven WhatsOnStage Awards, will run at the Adelphi Theatre until 4 July 2020 before embarking on a UK tour.

With an original score by seven-time Grammy nominee Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the show is based on the film of the same name. It follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

Tickets for the performances until 4 July 2020 at the Adelphi Theatre are now on sale.