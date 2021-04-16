Evelyn Hoskins and Ben Turner to star in new thriller The Barn, live-streamed from the Turbine

Paul Bradshaw and Naomi Miller's new play The Barn will be live-streamed from the Turbine Theatre on 7 May 2021.

Starring Ben Turner (The Jungle) and Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress), the piece is directed by Bradshaw and produced by Tanya Truman, with live-stream production theatrical.solutions.

The piece, a thriller set in 1983, sees two people shelter from a storm and reveal shockingly dark secrets from the past.

Miller said: "he idea for the play came to us over drinks during quite a dramatic storm on a hot summer night a couple of years ago. Once lockdown began in March 2020 we found that we finally had the time to work on the piece. We wrote the play in weekly sessions over Zoom and have held several readings including one funded by ACE using actors from the Criterion New Writing ensemble."