Eugenius! musical to be streamed online to raise money for Acting for Others charity

Raising money for stage charity Acting for Others, the London production of Eugenius! will be available tomorrow to stream online as theatre closures continue.

Ben Adams and Chris Wilkins' piece, which has had two runs at The Other Palace in 2017 and 2018, follows nerdy kid Eugene who dreams of making a superhero movie. It was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical, Best Actor and Best Actress.

A full archive-footage recording of the show will be released online on Friday 20 March at 7pm on Facebook, with a link to the Acting for Others page also provided.

The recording stars Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) who plays lead role of Eugene, Laura Baldwin (Waitress), Neil McDermott (Shrek the Musical), Dan Buckley (Loserville), Scott Paige (Addams Family), Emily Tierney (Wicked), Alex Bourne (Annie), Simon Thomas (The Phantom of the Opera), Christopher Ragland (Little Shop of Horrors) and Tom Senior (Grease) and Alison Arnopp (Dusty) with the cast completed by Titus Rowe, Alex Tranter, Ben Darcy, Dilllon Scott-Lewis, Lauren Cancannon, Amy West, and Sasha Wareham.

Brian Blessed and Mark Hamill both lend their voices to the production.

The musical has direction by Ian Talbot, assistant direction by Anthony Houghton, musical supervision by Stuart Morley, musical direction by Paul Schofield, choreography by Aaron Renfree, lighting design by Andrew Ellis, sound design by Dan Samson, set and costume design by Hannah Wolfe, casting by Jim Arnold and creative consultancy by Michael Jibson.

Adams and Wilkins said: "THEY CAN'T STOP US, WE'RE A TEAM!.... as shows close across the globe and people are forced to stay at home, there's never been a more important time to bring the joy of live theatre right to your doorstep! Unlike some other shows that have recordings intended for release this was never intended to be seen BUT as the cast are incredible, the music rocks and it still delivers the same heartfelt story and feel good factor that audiences took away with them when they saw the show live, we thought you should see it anyway! Team Eugenius thanks you in advance for all your support - Go Hygienius! Go Hygiene!"