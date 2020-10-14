Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters launch virtual dog and cat adoption event "West End Woofs"

Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters will help beleaguered pets in a virtual dog and cat adoption event on 9 November.

The event will see a number of animal-loving performers and celebrities lending their support to "West End Woofs", whereby dogs and cats from UK animal shelters and rescues will be presented to online viewers via Broadway.com.

Paige said: "I'm thrilled to be co-hosting Broadway Barks introduces West End Woofs! with my pal Bernadette. I'm hoping it will become as popular and as successful as it's been in the USA over the past 22 years. As we all continue to deal with this dreadful pandemic, we're turning more and more to our four-legged friends for companionship. So it would be fantastic if we can help as many dogs and cats in the shelters find a safe and secure home."

The show is a UK version of Peters' "Broadway Barks", which has been running for more than 20 years.