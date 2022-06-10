WhatsOnStage Logo
Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley visit Cabaret in the West End

The show continues its run with some special guests last night!

The two leading casts
© Dave Benett

Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley returned to the Kit Kat Club last night to meet Fra Fee and Amy Lennox – who took over in Cabaret!

The pair watched Rebecca Frecknall's record-breaking revival and then posed for photos downstairs afterwards.

The show continues in the West End where it plays at the bespoke, in-the-round venue, with Fee and Lennox now set to play the roles until October.

Tickets are on sale below.

