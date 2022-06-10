Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley visit Cabaret in the West End

Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley returned to the Kit Kat Club last night to meet Fra Fee and Amy Lennox – who took over in Cabaret!

The pair watched Rebecca Frecknall's record-breaking revival and then posed for photos downstairs afterwards.

The show continues in the West End where it plays at the bespoke, in-the-round venue, with Fee and Lennox now set to play the roles until October.

