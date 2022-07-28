Driving Miss Daisy revival announces casting

Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-winning Driving Miss Daisy is returning to the stage in Cirencester, and the cast has been revealed.

Simon Reade's production of the text, which tells the tale of elderly Southern Jewish widow Daisy Werthan and her African American chauffeur Hoke Coleburn, has dates at the Barn Theatre from 19 August to 17 September.

Appearing will be two-time Olivier Award nominee Susan Tracy (Three Sisters) as Daisy Werthan, Mensah Bediako (Andor) as Hoke Coleburn and John Sackville (The Crown) as Boolie Werthan.

Reade's production also has design by Gregor Donnelly (Stones in His Pockets), lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner (Henry V) and sound design by Harry Smith (Private Peaceful).

Tickets are on sale via the Barn's website.