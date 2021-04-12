Drive-in performances given green light as England enters step two of roadmap

From today, drive-in cinema screenings and performances will be able to begin under "Step Two" of English reopening plans.

Subject to social distancing measures, the slight easing of restrictions will see the first bits of live entertainment since the national lockdown restrictions in January. You can buy drive-in tickets here for the Troubadour Meridian Water.

Coming very soon will be the government's pilot events – this scheme will see state-led pilots of rapid testing, "Covid status certification" (an alternative phrase for what has come to be dubbed vaccine / test passports) and other risk mitigation measures such as mask wearing. It's only through these pilots that we'll know what to expect in the summer.

Step three comes next month and will see performances return with social distancing – you can see what is set to return here.