Donmar Warehouse announces new season with Kit Harington, Rory Kinnear and Jackie Sibblies Drury

Donmar Warehouse has announced its 2021/2022 season plans.

Kit Harington will return to the stage in a new production of Shakespeare's Henry V, directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi). Marking Harington's first spell on stage since True West, the show is set to run from February next year. The piece is designed by Fly Davis with lighting by Lee Curran, sound by Carolyn Downing and casting by Anna Cooper.

The venue will reopen with a poetry evening hosted by Inua Ellams, with the award-winning writer penning lines based on audience suggestions. It plays from 22 to 25 September.

Cordelia Lynn's new play Love And Other Acts Of Violence will then open in October. Lynn's piece traces the relationship between a Jewish physicist and a leftwing poet, exploring the rise of the far-right. It is directed by Elayce Ismail, with Abigail Weinstock making her professional stage debut in the piece, which also has design by Basia Bińkowska, lighting by Joshua Pharo, sound by Richard Hammarton, movement by Yarit Dor and casting by Cooper. Richard Katz is also cast.

Tim Price's new stage adaptation of Ruben Ostlund's award-winning comedy Force Majeure will play this Christmas, with Rory Kinnear (Young Marx) leading the cast. The show follows a father and husband who runs from his family in the face of an avalanche, leading to a cavalcade of domestic woes. Michael Longhurst directs with Jon Bausor designing, Lucy Carter lighting, Donato Wharton on sound and Cooper casting.

Completing the season will be Jackie Sibblies Drury's Marys Seacole, which explores the role played by those operating on the front line. Directed by Nadia Latif (with the pair reuniting after hit play Fairview at the Young Vic), it runs from April 2022. Also on the project are designer Tom Scutt, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer and composer Xana and casting director Cooper.

The venue will tour a production of its recent hit Teenage Dick to ten schools in the Camden and Westminster area, directed by Blythe Stewart.

Longhurst said: "I'm thrilled we've managed to expose the Donmar's warehouse bones during our essential building works; stripping out the cramped bars and improving accessibility to make a welcoming space for artists and audiences to return to.

"We're back with a season that mines history to examine our present; that holds society to account through personal stories; that is laced with comedy and poetry and packed full of talent for our shared entertainment. I'm delighted that the Donmar is also mounting its first local comprehensive schools tour, giving young people and young actors opportunities they've been denied during the pandemic. We can't wait to see you in person again!"