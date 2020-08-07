First look photos: Donmar Warehouse's socially distanced show Blindness

Production images have been released for the Donmar Warehouse's socially distanced installation performance of Blindness.

© Helen Maybanks

The piece is adapted from José Saramago's novel by Simon Stephens and is directed by Walter Meierjohann.

© Helen Maybanks

Award-winning performer Juliet Stevenson speaks the text in the show, which has sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun and production consultancy by Hannah Thompson.

© Helen Maybanks

The hour-long ticketed event will have a limited number of visitors to 22 August (there will be four performances per day), with audience members sat two metres apart. Visitors listen on headphones, with the show featuring binaural sound design created by the two Ringhams.

© Helen Maybanks

All visitors will be required to wear a face covering throughout their visit (medical exemptions permitted) as will all Donmar staff.