Disney releases entire Tangled cruise musical on Youtube

Disney Cruises has released a full stage musical version of Tangled on its YouTube page.

The stage show features the original cast of the cruise piece, and includes three new songs not featured in the 2010 film – "When She Returns", "Flower of Gold", and "Wanted Man" – penned by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater.

Tangled follows the story of Rapunzel and is led by Elisha Ainsley in the main role. The cruise production first premiered in 2015.

The 2010 Disney Animation movie was nominated for an Oscar for "I See The Light" and featured a cast including Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi.

Watch the hour-long show here: