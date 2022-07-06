Disney Plus to stream Alan Menken concert featuring West End stars

A special Alan Menken concert will be streamed on Disney Plus, it has been announced.

The concert will be captured at the Vienna Concert Hall on 23 and 24 September 2022, where stars from the West End and Broadway will pay tribute to the EGOT-holding Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors and The Little Mermaid co-creator as he receives the Max Steiner Award at the Hollywood in Vienna ceremony.

Appearing will be Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton), Celinde Schoenmaker (The Light in the Piazza), Christine Allado (The Prince of Egypt) and Bongiwe Happiness Malunga (The Lion King).

Disney Plus will stream the gala event globally (alongside Austrian Broadcasting ORF) for the first time in the ceremony's history, with a broadcast date to be revealed.

