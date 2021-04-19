Disney working on new Cinderella musical film, told from the perspective of the Evil Stepsisters

Disney is said to be working on a new musical comedy currently dubbed the "Untitled Cinderella Evil Stepsisters" movie.

Helmed by Oscar-nominated writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (Wiig is pictured above), the piece is a revisionist twist on the classic Cinderella tale (about a put-upon girl who meets a Prince at a ball after meeting her fairy godmother), centred around Cinderella's two stepsisters Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine, who are generally known for terrorising their younger family member.

Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell from Gloria Sanchez Productions will produce, with it being unconfirmed if Wiig and Mumolo will also star in the film (though reports suggest that they will not take on the two main roles, even if they were on-screen).

Disney currently has a penchant for films and series based on the stories of their iconic villains, with Gaston and LeFou (based on the Beauty and the Beast characters) heading to Disney Plus with Luke Evans and Josh Gadd, while Cruella will debut online and in cinemas next month.

A live-action film version of Cinderella, directed by Kenneth Branagh and led by Lily James, premiered in 2015. It is unknown if James will return for this stepsisters project.

There are a few ''Cinderella' projects in the work right now – Camilla Cabello has created a film version, while Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical is preparing to open in in the West End this summer.