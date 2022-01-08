Disney launches search for young Snow White for musical movie

A live-action musical version of Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is coming and the search is on for a young lead.

Rachel Zegler, who has been wowing audiences as Maria in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story, will take on the title role, with Gal Gadot set to play the evil Queen. Marc Webb will direct, with production expected to start in 2022, according to Deadline.

A new casting notice from the Telsey Office has revealed a search for a 10-year old Latina actor to play the young Snow White. Speaking with a standard American accent, the performer is expected to sing with dance experience a bonus.

Rehearsals for the movie will begin this month in London, with shooting to start in March, also in the UK.

The original Snow White was released in 1937 and was the first animated feature film created by Walt Disney Productions. Building on the cartoon, which has songs by Frank Churchill, Larry Morey, Leigh Harline, and Paul J. Smith, this new version will feature additional songs by Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman scribes Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Among Disney's other recent live-action remakes of its classic animated titles are Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid, which is currently shooting.