Disney on Broadway anniversary charity concert to be streamed for free on YouTube

The 25th anniversary Broadway concert celebrating all things Disney on stage will be streamed on YouTube from just after Friday midnight on Saturday morning in the UK.

Available for a full week on YouTube, the charity event unites some of the biggest and best Broadway performers to celebrate Disney on the Great White Way. It will be available for a full week after its initial premiere, which is 7pm EST (midnight BST).

Disney hits presented on stage include Hercules, Newsies, Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, The Little Mermaid, Tarzan, Mary Poppins and more.

Performers include Gavin Creel, Whoopi Goldberg, James Monroe Iglehart, Ashley Park, Marisha Wallace, Sierra Boggess and more.

The event is raising money for Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is helping everyone in the theatre and performing arts community impacted by the pandemic. You can donate here.

The show can be watched below from Saturday: