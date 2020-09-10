WhatsOnStage Logo
'An unforgettable leading figure in British theatre' – the arts world pays tribute to Diana Rigg

The award-winning performer passed away today

Diana Rigg
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Tributes have poured in from across the arts world to celebrate the gargantuan career of Diana Rigg.

WhatsOnStage Award-winning Rigg passed away today at the age of 82, having appeared in a plethora of stage plays, films, musicals and TV series across her career. Find out more here.

You can see the initial statement from Digg's agent here: "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time. Dame Diana was an icon of theatre, film, and television.

"She was the recipient of BAFTA, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen. Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed."


Read some of the biggest tributes to Rigg here:

"My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family. She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words." Rachael Stirling (Daughter)

"Diana Rigg had a dazzling change of direction in middle age as a great classical actor. When Emma Peel played Euripides' Medea, Albee's Martha and Brecht's Mother Courage she swept all before her." – Playwright David Hare

"Diana Rigg's combination of force of personality, beauty, courage and sheer emotional power, made her a great classical actress - one of an astonishing generation of British stage performers. I was so fortunate to direct her in a series of great classical roles - Medea, Phèdre - in Ted Hughes' version, specially written for her - Mother Courage and Dryden's Cleopatra. Her dazzling wit and that inimitable voice made her an unforgettable leading figure in British theatre." – Director Jonathan Kent

"For half her life Diana was the most beautiful woman in the room, but she was what used to be called a Trouper. She went to work with her sleeves rolled up and a smile for everyone. Her talent was luminous." – Tom Stoppard

