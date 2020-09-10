'An unforgettable leading figure in British theatre' – the arts world pays tribute to Diana Rigg

Tributes have poured in from across the arts world to celebrate the gargantuan career of Diana Rigg.

WhatsOnStage Award-winning Rigg passed away today at the age of 82, having appeared in a plethora of stage plays, films, musicals and TV series across her career. Find out more here.

You can see the initial statement from Digg's agent here: "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time. Dame Diana was an icon of theatre, film, and television.

"She was the recipient of BAFTA, Emmy, Tony and Evening Standard Awards for her work on stage and screen. Dame Diana was a much loved and admired member of her profession, a force of nature who loved her work and her fellow actors. She will be greatly missed."





Read some of the biggest tributes to Rigg here:

"My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family. She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words." Rachael Stirling (Daughter)

So sad to hear of the passing of Diana Rigg. She was a true force of nature with a wicked sense of humour - a wonderful colleague to share a scene (or glass of champagne) with. My thoughts go out to her family. pic.twitter.com/lkeRcnRInk — David Oakes (@David_Oakes) September 10, 2020

We are sad to hear of the passing of Dame Diana Rigg.



We were honoured to have had Diana perform at the Almeida. Most notably, in her Olivier and Tony award-winning performance of Medea which opened at the Almeida in 1992, before transferring to the West End and Broadway. pic.twitter.com/h9MB2vSyjQ — Almeida Theatre (@AlmeidaTheatre) September 10, 2020

"We are very sad to hear of the passing of Dame Diana Rigg, the legendary stage and screen actress who was much beloved by Bond fans for her memorable performance as Tracy di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty's Secret Service, the only woman to have married James Bond." pic.twitter.com/nqQCSg35oM — James Bond (@007) September 10, 2020

"Diana Rigg had a dazzling change of direction in middle age as a great classical actor. When Emma Peel played Euripides' Medea, Albee's Martha and Brecht's Mother Courage she swept all before her." – Playwright David Hare

What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I'll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D. pic.twitter.com/3crtUsJhla — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 10, 2020

We are saddened to hear of the passing of the wonderful Dame Diana Rigg. Diana was a multi-Olivier award nominee and brought so much to the theatre. She will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/wo3tarCLWW — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) September 10, 2020

We're deeply saddened by the passing of the incomparable Dame Diana Rigg. Her roles at Chichester included Cleopatra (1985), Ranyevskaya in The Cherry Orchard (2008) and Judith Bliss in Hay Fever (2009). We send our deepest sympathy to Rachael Stirling and all her family. pic.twitter.com/XGQeyKzcO9 — Chichester Festival Theatre (@ChichesterFT) September 10, 2020

Diana Rigg and I locked horns in the All About My Mother rehearsal room one afternoon. It's a memory I cherish. She was formidable. Audiences loved her. My favourite performance of hers is the ITV/John Osborne Hedda: perfect casting, she's fabulous in it. Farewell. pic.twitter.com/PWA75HidSJ — Samuel Adamson (@samuelmcadamson) September 10, 2020

Funny, feisty, beautiful, intelligent & gifted. A whole generation fell for her when we first saw on screen in The Avengers. It's the end of an era - and a special life. A sad day. RIP Dame Diana Rigg. https://t.co/2ezhNbVKyT — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) September 10, 2020

Sad to hear about the death of Dame Diana Rigg. She played one of my favourite characters in Game of Thrones. Lady Olenna had some of the best and most scathing one liners. pic.twitter.com/vFxXqrcyI4 — Jak Ball (@Jakfirst) September 10, 2020

It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg. From three slightly hysterical months at the Old Vic in ‘All About Mother' to writing The Crimson Horror for Diana and her wonderful daughter Rachael. Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another. RIP pic.twitter.com/2EGc4MVx0S — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) September 10, 2020

"Diana Rigg's combination of force of personality, beauty, courage and sheer emotional power, made her a great classical actress - one of an astonishing generation of British stage performers. I was so fortunate to direct her in a series of great classical roles - Medea, Phèdre - in Ted Hughes' version, specially written for her - Mother Courage and Dryden's Cleopatra. Her dazzling wit and that inimitable voice made her an unforgettable leading figure in British theatre." – Director Jonathan Kent

"For half her life Diana was the most beautiful woman in the room, but she was what used to be called a Trouper. She went to work with her sleeves rolled up and a smile for everyone. Her talent was luminous." – Tom Stoppard