Denise Gough and Haydn Gwynn join Botticelli in the Fire team on opening night

The cast and creative team of Botticelli in the Fire celebrated opening night, with celebrity guests including Denise Gough, Haydn Gwynn, Olivia Williams, Rhashan Stone and Richard Wilson.

Jordan Tannahill's play is directed by Blanche McIntyre and stars Hiran Abeysekera (Leonardo Da Vinci), Stefan Adegbola (Poggio Di Chullu), Dickie Beau (Sandro Botticelli), Adetomiwa Edun (Lorenzo De Medici), Louise Gold (Madre Maria), Sirine Saba (Clarice Orsini/Venus) and Howard Ward (Girolamo Savonarola).

The play will run at the Hampstead Theatre until 23 November. It has assistant direction by Scott Hurran, design by James Cotterill, lighting by Johanna Town, composition by Olly Fox, sound by Christopher Shutt, movement direction by Polly Bennett, fight direction by Philip D'Orléans and casting by Juliet Horsley.