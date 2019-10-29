Watch Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty sing "For Forever" with the show's other Evans

Ahead of the show's first West End preview, the Dear Evan Hansen team have released a video showing the new Evan Hansen Sam Tutty performing "For Forever" alongside stars from the north American production of the piece.

The hit Tony Award-winning musical will now be booking until 2 May 2020, and today launched a new weekly digital lottery with the first draw taking place on Wednesday 13 November 2019. Lottery winners will be able to purchase two tickets at £25 each.

Tutty recently appeared in the BTA production of Once On This Island at Southwark Playhouse. He will be joined by recent graduate Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Heidi, graduate Doug Colling as Conor Murphy, Lauren Ward (Matilda) as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young (Oklahoma!) as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Jared and Nicole Raquel Dennis (Waitress) as Alana.

David Breeds (The Girls) will cover the roles of Evan, Connor and Jared, Alex Thomas-Smith (Bat Out of Hell) will cover the roles of Evan and Jared while Marcus Harman will play the alternate Evan Hansen and cover for Connor and Jared. Haydn Cox (making his West End debut) will cover Connor and Jared.

Tricia Adele-Turner (Dusty) and Hannah Lindsey (The House on Cold Hill) will cover Heidi and Cynthia, while Natalie Kassanga (Motown) and Courtney Stapleton (Six) will cover Zoe and Alana. James Winter (Jersey Boys) and Mark Peachey (A Midsummer Night's Dream) will both cover Larry.

Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Michael Greif, design is from David Korins, projection design is from Peter Nigrini, costume design is from Emily Rebholz, lighting design is from Japhy Weideman, sound design is by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design is by David Brian Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the associate music supervisor. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Paul.

It tells of a boy in high school with social anxiety who fakes a series of letters and messages from a deceased member of his class to gain popularity. It won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Actor in a Musical for Ben Platt who starred in the show from its inception.