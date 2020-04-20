Dawn French's West End show is available to watch online

Dawn French's West End show is available to watch on iPlayer and Netflix for those craving a stagey fix.

The show sees French reflect on her career in comedy and writing, encompassing her partnership with Jennifer Saunders and work on series including The Vicar of Dibley and Lark Rise to Candleford. It opened on a tour in 2014 before coming to the West End in 2015 and returning for a second run in 2016.

French said of the show: "It's not a play, it's not stand up, it's not a monologue, it's not a slide show, but it's something a bit like all of those with some alarming extreme striptease thrown in."

It will be available until 9 May on iPlayer, while streamable on Netflix now.

The show is directed by Michael Grandage, with set and costume design by Lez Brotherston and lighting design by Willie Williams.