David Mamet's Oleanna to transfer to the West End and tour

Oleanna will run in the West End from 21 July to 23 October after a UK tour from June.

David Mamet's piece is directed by Lucy Bailey and stars Rosie Sheehy and Jonathan Slinger, with the production first premiering at Theatre Royal Bath last winter.

Oleanna first debuted 30 years ago and follows a meeting between a college professor and a female student, with the student filing a sexual harassment claim against him. You can read our review from the winter production here.

The show will play at the Arts Theatre in the West End from 21 July to 23 October 2021, with tickets on sale later today.

It is designed by Alex Eales, with lighting by Oliver Fenwick and sound by Jon Nicholls.

The tour will open in Cambridge on 8 June before visiting Bath, Southampton and Malvern.