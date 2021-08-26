David Copperfield musical announces casting

Cirencester's gem of a venue the Barn Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for its forthcoming musical staging of the quintessential Dickens novel David Copperfield – also known as The Personal History, Adventure, Experience and Observation of David Copperfield, The Younger of Blunderstone Rookery (Which He Never Meant to Publish on Any Account).

The musical follows a young man who matures into adulthood while confronted by a cavalcade of crackpot characters and conundrums.

Penned by Simon Reade and Chris Larner, the piece will star Phillip Olagoke (Farewell Leicester Square) in the titular role alongside Rosalind Ford (Once) and Reuben Greeph (Little Miss Sunshine) as a menagerie of characters.

Directors Alexander Knott and Zöe Grain from BoxLess Theatre will direct the show, which has design by Tara Usher, musical direction by Francesca Fenech, AV design by Charles Flint, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner and sound design by Harry Smith.

It runs at the Barn Theatre from 28 September to 30 October, with tickets on sale now.