Daddy at the Almeida Theatre full cast announced

Katie Brayben, John McCrea and Tanya Moodie are among the cast for the UK premiere of Daddy, it has been announced today.

The play by Jeremy O Harris comes to the Almeida Theatre this spring, after it first played off-Broadway with Alan Cumming. O Harris' Slave Play closed on Broadway last month.

Daddy explores intimacy and power, mentorship and identity in the retreats of the LA art world. The cast also includes Keisha Atwell, Rebecca Bernice Amissah, Jabari Braham, Alexander Hanson, David Jonsson and Ioanna Kimbook.

Directed by Danya Taymor, design is by Matt Saunders, costume by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Lee Kinney, movement direction by Anjali Mehra, musical direction by Tim Sutton, intimacy and fight direction by Yarit Dor and casting by Amy Ball.

The show will run at the Almeida Theatre from 30 March to 9 May, with a press night on 9 April.