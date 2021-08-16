Cush Jumbo's Hamlet at the Young Vic announces complete casting

Further casting has been revealed for the upcoming revival of Hamlet, heading to the Young Vic next month.

The new version of Shakespeare's tragedy sees Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) make her Young Vic debut as a "new kind of Hamlet", directed by her long-time collaborator Greg Hersov.

Set to join Jumbo will be Adrian Dunbar as Ghost / Claudius, Tara Fitzgerald as Gertrude, Norah Lopez Holden as Ophelia, Joseph Marcell as Polonius, Joana Borja as Guildenstern/Osric, Jonathan Ajayi as Laertes, Jonathan Livingstone as Horatio, Adele Oni as Bernardo, Taz Skylar as Rosencrantz/Fortinbras/Marcellus and Leo Wringer as Fortinbras Captain/Player/Gravedigger.

Shakespeare's Danish tragedy has set and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Aideen Malone, sound design by Emma Laxton, video design by Nina Dunn, movement direction by Lucy Hind, casting by Sophie Holland CDG, with casting assistants Faye Timby and Finnian Tweed, voice and text by Barbara Houseman and fight direction by Kev McCurdy, with Jerwood assistant director Zoe Templeman-Young, Boris Karloff trainee assistant director Kirk-Ann Roberts and Jerwood assistant designer Jida Akil.

Though currently sold out, further tickets will be released later this week, with the piece playing from 25 September to 13 November.