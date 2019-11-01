Curtains musical to run at the Wyndham's Theatre in the West End

Curtains starring Jason Manford will run in the West End at Wyndham's Theatre, it has been announced.

Manford plays lead detective Frank Cioffi in the Curtains tour, where it is currently playing at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield until 2 November.

It will come to the West End from 13 December to 11 January, before resuming its UK tour at the New Wimbledon Theatre on 14 January. The show tells of Jessica Cranshaw, star of Broadway-bound musical Robbin Hood who has been murdered on stage. Detective Cioffi is tasked with finding out the killer.

The musical – by John Kander and Fred Ebb, with a book by Rupert Holmes – also includes Andy Coxon as Aaron Fox, Carley Stenson as Georgia Hendriks, Rebecca Lock as Carmen, Samuel Holmes as Christopher Belling, Leah West as Niki Harris, Alan Burkitt as Bobby, Emma Caffrey as Bambi, Adam Rhys-Charles as Daryl Grady, Martin Callaghan as Oscar Shapiro, Minal Patel as Johnny Harmon and Mark Sangster as Sidney. The ensemble is made up of Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Kate Ivory Jordan, Robin Kent, Thomas Lee-Kid, Ben Mundy, J R Ballantyne, Gleanne Purcell-Brown and Samuel John-Humphreys.

The show has an original book and concept by Peter Stone and is directed by Paul Foster, with choreography from Alistair David, musical supervision from Sarah Travis, set from David Woodhead, costume from Gabriella Slade, lighting from Tim Mitchell and sound from Tom Marshall.

The show will follow up The Man in the White Suit – starring Stephen Mangan, Kara Tointon and Sue Johnston – which was announced as closing early due to poor sales, according to the producers: "Despite winning praise from audiences, sales for the show have not proved strong enough and producers have taken the difficult decision to end the run early."