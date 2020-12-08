WhatsOnStage launches Curtains For Theatre Without You campaign

WhatsOnStage has lauched a brand new campaign to welcome audiences back into theatres or to remind them of the vital importance of venues within communities – especially locations where spaces remain closed.

As part of the campaign, artwork designed by Feast Creative will be placed across national digital media platforms, while WhatsOnStage plans to host videos from a variety of theatre ambassadors sharing what theatre means to them, how they see the future of the industry and why supporting the campaign is so vital.

The aim is to celebrate both spaces that are able to open as well as those that, for a plethora of reasons such as local restrictions or financial feasibility, remain closed.

In tandem with the digital campaign, WhatsOnStage has launched a unique comprehensive online guide to live and digital theatre events running across the UK, providing an easily accessible resource for audiences looking to engage with theatre. It is accessible here.

Interviewed by WhatsOnStage as part of the campaign, theatre producer Sonia Friedman said: "We've learned what an incredibly powerful yet fragile ecosystem we're a part of. Theatre is the number two reason for international tourism after national heritage – we are a vibrant, successful industry. Whenever we call for support, we are not asking for help, it's an investment – to reboot this global enterprise. Writers, designers, actors, musicians and directors we see now on screens of all sizes across the world – they all started in our extraordinary system."





Sita McIntosh (COO of WhatsOnStage) said: "As the green shoots of theatre start to emerge, at WOS we couldn't be more excited! We know that our readers share that joy and we wanted to do our bit to encourage audiences back into auditoriums, inspire them to enjoy shows again and most importantly reassure them that they are safe doing so. There have been some impressive initiatives to ensure that buildings are COVID-safe including #SeeItSafely, hence Patrons can be comfortable in the knowledge that the industry has done everything it has been asked to do to comply with the latest government guidelines."